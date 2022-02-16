Bega Valley mobile recycling centre hits the road

news, latest-news,

Bega Valley Shire Council's mobile recycling centre has a new regular schedule, making it easier to recycle problem household items that are not allowed in kerbside recycling bins. The mobile service will regularly visit the Bermagui, Wallagoot and Eden transfer stations, expanding what is currently offered at the permanent Community Recycling Centre (CRC) in Merimbula. Waste strategy coordinator Joley Vidau said the expanded recycling service will help the Bega Valley to rethink what it often refers to as waste. "With technology and innovation leading the way in resource recovery, there really isn't much these days that can be classed as waste - nearly everything is re-usable or recyclable," Ms Vidau said. READ ALSO: Bega's missing container deposit depot finds new home at golf course "When our mobile recycling centre pulls up to a transfer station near you, you may be surprised at the range of products that can be diverted away from landfill. "Household batteries, paint, gas bottles, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, cooking oils and fluorescent globes and tubes can all be recycled through our mobile CRC. "This is in addition to the items people recycle every day - recyclable plastics, glass bottles, metal cans and cardboard which can all go in your yellow bin at home, and soft plastics which can be recycled at REDcycle bins at your local Coles or Woolworths. "Our resource recovery team is available at transfer stations to help people bring the right product to the right outlet, and to give you some insight into what these seemingly throwaway items can be used for. "For example, fluorescent globes and tubes have recyclable metal, glass and powder components. Aluminium and glass can be used in anything from drink cans to aeroplane hulls, and the powder, containing phosphor and mercury, is used for making more globes, without disposing of harmful materials in landfill. READ ALSO: Council says bin it right, or cop a fine "Recycling represents a double win for the environment-it reduces virgin resource extraction, and prevents the same resource ending up in landfill at the apparent end of its usable life. "If you are about to take a trip to a transfer station, maybe take a look and ask what can be recycled - you may be surprised and save yourself some money because recycling at any of our facilities is free." The Mobile CRC moves between the Bermagui, Wallagoot and Eden Transfer Stations, and the Merimbula CRC is a permanent fixture. Community Recycling Centres are for non-commercial use only, with allowable limits restricted to 20L or 20kg for each resource type. CRC recyclables can only be accepted at Eden, Wallagoot and Bermagui transfer stations when the Mobile CRC is onsite. For more information and to see when the Mobile CRC is at a transfer station near you, go to council's website, or check the Bega Valley Waste App.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/82a3bb01-994a-4b5e-b82a-c1bbbabb5666.jpg/r1122_133_4548_2069_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg