Bega recycling machines find new home at golf club

Bega will soon be getting its reverse vending machine replaced after confirmation of a new location. The container recycling machine is to be installed at the Bega Country Club at Tarraganda, with construction to begin next week, Bega District News has been told. Return and Earn network operator Tomra Cleanaway removed its machines without warning in October last year after Woolworths Bega ended its contract as their host. Following consultation with the Bega Valley Shire Council it was determined there was no suitable council land as an alternative location and Bega's recycling public were left wondering if they would ever return. Container deposit scheme coordinator for NSW and ACT Exchange for Change, said it was pleased to announce contracts had been signed for the new location at the Bega Country Club, with timing on when it will be available to use revealed shortly. Exchange for Change said the user experience will remain exactly the same in the new location, including the availability of donating your deposit refund to local charity partners - upon opening, the first charity in the rotation will be Can Assist. Since the start of the Return and Earn scheme, NSW has returned more than 6.95billion containers through reverse vending machines across the state.

