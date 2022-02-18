news, latest-news,

There's not much better for people in a customer service or sales role than great feedback from clients. So it's little wonder several Bega Valley real estate agencies are celebrating the announcement of the annual RateMyAgent awards this week. Now in their eighth year, the Agent of the Year Awards celebrate and recognise real estate agents and agencies that provide excellent client service during the previous calendar year. Rather than being judged by industry peers, the awards are based on the verified reviews that customers provide on the RateMyAgent website. How much is your property worth? Find out at RealEstateView Paul Griffin from LJ Hooker Bega has been awarded the 2022 Agent of the Year for Bega, while the agency received the most positive reviews for Bega as well. In fact, LJ Hooker Bega ranked 75th in the country in the RateMyAgent Agency of the Year award. "We knocked it out of the park - as a team we are stoked," Mr Griffin said. Mr Griffin said it was the first year LJ Hooker Bega had registered with the RateMyAgent website and they couldn't be happier with the response from clients. "At the start of COVID we didn't know where we'd be as a business," he said. READ ALSO: Bega business awards night heads back to the 1940s "There are always lots of ups and downs in the market, but this caught everyone by surprise. Even expert real estate commentators were predicting a 20 per cent downturn due to COVID, but we've seen a 60 to 70, even up to 100, per cent rise. "The volume of properties we've moved in the past 12 months is massive. "To be named in the top 100 in the state is a massive achievement and a reflection of what the whole team has done here." READ ALSO: Gerry Harvey holiday destination purchase sets real estate price record for Narooma For Merimbula, Merimbula Realty was judged the town's agency of the year. David Dwyer of One Agency was named Merimbula's Agent of the Year for 2022. In Bermagui it was Julie Rutherford - both as an agent and her agency - picking up the accolades thanks to her slew of positive ratings. Ms Rutherford said she had topped the list in Bermagui each year since registering on RateMyAgent in 2017. "It's very humbling that clients are happy enough to share their experience. Without customers we don't have a business," she said. RateMyAgent said to be eligible, agents had to have made five sales in their suburb in the 12 month period with at least one unique seller review per sale. The website claims it had 250,000 verified reviews submitted during 2021, with 42 per cent of all properties sold attracting a review. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/3e571571-6902-4ad8-a2f9-9ece6ccf9a38.jpg/r0_170_3000_1865_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg