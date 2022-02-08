Proposed motion could see U-turn on council's handling of Cuttagee Bridge

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

New councillor Helen O'Neil is tabling a notice of motion that, if passed in its current form, could see significant changes made to the council's future handling of Cuttagee Bridge. The motion being presented at the council meeting on Wednesday, February 9, seeks six main points in relation to the the bridge and its service to the community. The first point would have council formally recognise Cuttagee Bridge as having "very high significance" on the local heritage register. READ ALSO: What is the history and heritage value of Cuttagee Bridge The second point asks council to look for state government funding for an external study into the feasibility and costs of a sustainable and safe timber or hybrid one-lane bridge at Cuttagee, to be initiated no later than June 2022. The study would address the environment and climate related issues of a crossing in this location and the implications of sea level rise, coastal inundation, and erosion. It would also determine the appropriate weight limit and design for the bridge. Other points in Cr O'Neil's motion aim to have council allocate sufficient funds for future repairs and that any future maintenance and repairs respect the heritage status of the bridge and its sensitive coastal environment. READ ALSO: Thousands of invasive Pacific oysters destroyed in four-day Far South Coast operation In her notice of motion, Ms O'Neil references the previous council's resolution to demolish Cuttagee Bridge on account of the funding offer made under the state government's Fixing Country Bridges program, and to replace it with a two-lane concrete structure, "without broad community consultation". She noted there was strong community opposition and how much of a campaign issue it became during the council election campaign. "I am hopeful the Council can come together in agreement on the very definite need to make State Government funding for repairing or replacing bridges more flexible and responsive to local conditions," said Cr O'Neil. The motion aligns with Cr O'Neil's election pledge to vote to save Cuttagee Bridge. "I'm bringing this motion as one of the majority of Bega Valley Councillors who pledged to work to preserve this timber heritage icon. We should deliver on our undertakings to the Bega Valley community," she said. The broader intention of this motion as described in the council agenda for Wednesday's meeting was to, "explore an option of retaining a single lane timber or composite bridge at Cuttagee sympathetic to the heritage and cultural values at the site".

