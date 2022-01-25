Larger-than-life Benny family immortalised in Cobargo butcher shop mural

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The iconic Benny's Butchery is sporting an eye-catching new look thanks to mural artist BYRD. BYRD - aka Dan Maginnity - was on Tuesday putting the final touches on a mural adorning the southern wall of the butcher shop featuring members of the Benny family who ran it for more than 100 years. The well-known artist from Canberra has spent several weather-affected weeks completing the work, which not only features three generations of Bennys, but also scenes from their nearby farm and slaughter house. The old vehicle is the original truck that transported meat from the slaughterhouse - which still stands near the Cobargo Showground - to the shop. BYRD has used actual images of the family and region in his "pastiche" paying tribute to the iconic family - the truck image is from a photo of parade in Cobargo from years gone by with the later family members added in, and the landscape background is the view from the Benny farm on Cobargo-Bermagui Rd. READ ALSO: Back to school RAT race for Bega Valley BYRD said he has been painting for 20-plus years and jumps between gallery work to outdoor murals. "If I'm not outside doing something I'm in the studio trying to follow up on something I was thinking about when standing in front of a wall. It's a nice balance," he said. He said he has had great feedback from passers-by and motorists throughout the work. "There have been a lot of people yelling as they slow down at the intersection, 'looks good'," BYRD said. "The only criticism has been that if was two foot higher we'd be able to see it from the pub!" he added with a chuckle. READ ALSO: Bega Show calls for more, younger volunteers to ensure annual event goes ahead The story behind the mural is also pinned to the wall nearby. Fred Benny (1890-1983) bought into the butcher shop in 1903 and became the sole proprietor in 1932. Fred's son, Ronald "Cobber" Benny (1917-2015), and his wife Doreen (1921-2009) took over the business in 1935 and, in turn, Fred's grandson Barry Benny (1942- ) and his wife Shirley (1941-2019) took control in 1983. Barry and Shirley ran the business until their retirement in 2004 - but you'll often find Barry still behind the counter and on the tools to this day. The butchery is now owned by David Boyle, who spent many months following his purchase at the start of 2021 refurbishing the building and business, reopening it in August last year. David was an apprentice under Barry and also worked for Cobber. In fact Barry is his godfather, he said. "It's a great bit of history and everyone sees it when they come into town," he said of the new mural. "He's [BYRD's] doing such a good job. "I've had so many people coming in not even buying meat just to say how good it looks."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/5443d7c1-b5c6-4d2e-8c23-039cc029c9c7.jpg/r10_391_3991_2640_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg