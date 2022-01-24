Nimmitabel Show is back after two year break

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Nimmitabel Show will be going ahead this year the village show society is pleased to announce, following a two year break due to the Black Summer fires and the COVID-19 pandemic. There'll be a range of fun activities and things to see, from the popular show shear to chainsaw racing, yard dog trails, the horse program, Bushkid's Challenge and more. The show starts at 8am Saturday, February 5, at the Nimmitabel Showground and finishes in the early evening. Tickets to the show are $15, for children 16 years and under the tickets are $5, for members and aged pensioners tickets are $10. Taya Evans is the 2022 Young Woman of the Year. She has grown up in Nimmitabel and is the current head ring steward. Ms Evans took over the role in 2019, but due to the Black Summer fires and COVID-19, this will be her first year as ring steward at the show. Nimmitabel's 2022 Rural Achiever is Paddy Evans who also grew up in Nimmitabel. Mr Evans is known for his passion for working on vehicles, helping people out around their properties and working in local shearing sheds. To find out more about the program of the show or how to get involved, visit the Nimmitabel Show Society website.

