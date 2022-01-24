news, latest-news,

Tickets are now on sale for the Four Winds Festival, a long running music festival hosted deep in the bush at Barragga Bay near Bermagui on the Far South Coast. The festival will be held over the Easter long weekend, April 15-17. The three day event will include a line-up of visiting and local artists that will present live performances, film and video, music and meditation. Lindy Hume, creative director of Four Winds Festival, said she looked forward to welcoming everyone for a weekend of an "incredible array of diverse cultural experiences, assembled under the festival theme of Common Ground". "From ancient Yuin culture to contemporary music, Arcadian baroque opera to exquisite string quartets this is a program that will leave you inspired and delighted," Ms Hume said. To find out more about their program and how to book your tickets, visit the Four Winds website or call 6493 3366. Ms Hume said she hoped the weekend would inspire guests to reflect on the land they stand on. "May your festival experience be a rich and restorative weekend of reflection, adventure and art inspired by the common ground we share and walk on," Ms Hume said.

