HSC 'wild ride' shows Bega High School students' resilience

Bega High School graduate Minka Waratah says the HSC years for her and her schoolmates were "a wild ride". The 2021 school captain received her HSC results and ATAR on Thursday, January 20, along with more than 66,000 students across the state. READ ALSO: Celebrating Bega HSC students following challenging year She said she was really happy with her results, but more importantly she was proud of the way her classmates all pulled together through such a challenging time. "It was a wild ride. I found to get through I had to let go of some previous expectations of what grades we could achieve," Minka said. "We all knew how stressful the past two years have been and how much work we put in. It's good to be over. "The journey hasn't been fun - but it has been revealing. "Our year group was so strong and we all pulled each other through so much. "The way we supported each other and checked in on each other, to bring each other up, was amazing. "All the teachers were amazing as well." Minka said the past two years and HSC exams had been "mentally draining" but she also said she was inspired and feeling positive about the future because of the way her year group dealt with the challenge. For her own future, Minka was yet to decide on what 2022 would bring, perhaps a gap year. "Everyone says to not put too much pressure on yourself. I know uni is very different to high school, but it would be tough going straight back into study mode. "All my friends are so excited about their options. Everyone who I've spoken to who wanted to go to university has found a pathway in." Bega High School principal Scott Defina said he and the school were proud of the way the students persevered through such a challenging year. "We're a really resilient community. All the kids did so well and the support they had from all the teachers is very important. We have a great group of teachers here."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/eda0dbb9-71f2-4c0c-b243-24039fdb7aa5.jpg/r0_94_5187_3025_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg