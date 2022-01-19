COVID-19 cases leap again on Far South Coast

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Far South Coast has recorded 260 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, not including those detected by rapid antigen tests. Southern NSW Local Health District reported 669 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm Tuesday, January 18 - 554 were detected by PCR tests and 115 detected by RAT tests. Of the 554 cases confirmed by PCR tests 142 were in the Bega Valley and 118 in the Eurobodalla. Those figures are well up on the previous day's totals of 47 and 37 respectively. There are currently 22 people in hospital and three in ICU. The LHD reports 3920 total active cases. READ ALSO: NSW records 32 deaths, 32,297 new cases in latest update The latest report follows Tuesday's confirmation a Bega Valley man in his 70s was among the deaths from COVID-19 being reported among the state's deadliest pandemic days so far. As well as the Bega Valley man, a man in his 90s from the Goulburn Mulwaree Shire also died the LHD said. Anyone who tests positive using a RAT is now required to register their result with Service NSW via the website or app under a Public Health Order. Registering your RAT result enables NSW Health to provide you with advice on self-isolation and managing COVID-19 symptoms at home, to connect high risk people to clinical care services and to help inform the ongoing public health response. To see all active cases by LGA or suburb, use the NSW health webpage

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UWYHFAEKnbyAmcM9MqQVJE/df7a413f-8e6a-40b8-93cd-f863fa0ac5ef.jpg/r10_33_4717_2693_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg