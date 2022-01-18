Bega Valley man among latest COVID deaths

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Bega Valley man in his 70s is among the deaths from COVID-19 being reported in the latest health district update. Southern NSW Local Health District confirmed on Tuesday morning that two men in the district had died from the virus in the 24 hours to 8pm Monday, January 17. As well as the Bega Valley man, a man in his 90s from the Goulburn Mulwaree Shire also died the LHD said. READ ALSO: NSW records its deadliest pandemic day yet with 36 in the past 24 hours Four hundred and thirty six new COVID-19 cases were also confirmed in Southern NSW during the reporting period to 8pm Monday. Of the 436 new cases, 115 were detected by RAT tests and 321 by PCR tests. Of the 321 new cases confirmed by PCR tests 47 were in the Bega Valley LGA, and 37 in the Eurobodalla. There were also 53 in the Goulburn Mulwaree LGA, 135 in Queanbeyan Palerang, 34 in the Snowy Monaro, five in the Upper Lachlan, and 10 in the Yass Valley. Anyone who tests positive using a RAT is now required to register their result with Service NSW via the website or app under a Public Health Order. Registering your RAT result enables NSW Health to provide you with advice on self-isolation and managing COVID-19 symptoms at home, to connect high risk people to clinical care services and to help inform the ongoing public health response. To see all active cases by LGA or suburb, use the NSW health webpage

