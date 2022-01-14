South East Regional Hospital fully booked for first week of childhood vaccinations

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Southern NSW Local Health District has reported a full week of vaccinations at South East Regional Hospital, with appointments for children's vaccinations and adult boosters all booked out. Children's vaccinations (5-11) have been administered this week at SERH's vaccination clinic on Tuesday and Thursday and will again be administered on Saturday, January 15. The capacity of vaccinations for children on each day, meaning the number of vials and appointments available on each of those days, is 330 Pfizer doses. The SNSWLHD said that appointments have been full all week, meaning 990 doses will have been administered by the end of the week. There are many appointments available again at SERH on Tuesday, January 18 for children's vaccinations. Adult and children's vaccinations have been separated and run on alternate days to ensure no mix-up between adult and child vials, as the dosages administered are different. Adult vaccinations and booster appointments have continued to occur at SERH with shots being administered on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday each week. READ ALSO: For each of these days there are 54 doses of Moderna and 326 doses of Pfizer available, with the SNWLHD reporting that appointments have been fully booked each day. These figures mean that 1140 would have been administered to adults by the end of the week and a total of 2130 administered by hospital staff by Saturday evening. To check for available appointments at SERH, use the online vaccination appointment finder provided by NSW Health. It also shows available appointments at GPs and pharmacies around the Bega Valley for each of the vaccines available to be administered.

