COVID hospitalisations continue to increase on Far South Coast

One-hundred-and-eighty new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Southern NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm Thursday, January 13. The latest figures take the total active cases for the Southern NSW Local Health District to 3304 - 28 of whom are in hospital, four of those in ICU. A further 29 active cases are being looked after via the district's "virtual care program". There have been four deaths in the district since June 2021. READ ALSO: NSW records 29 deaths, 63,018 new cases in past 24 hours Of the 180 new cases, 30 are in the Bega Valley and 53 are in the Eurobodalla Shire. A further 11 were recorded in the Snowy Monaro LGA. SNSWLHD said its daily figures did not yet include rapid antigen test (RAT) results, but would do in coming days. Anyone who tests positive using a RAT is now required to register their result with Service NSW via the website or app under a Public Health Order. Registering your RAT result enables NSW Health to provide you with advice on self-isolation and managing COVID-19 symptoms at home, to connect high risk people to clinical care services and to help inform the ongoing public health response. To see all active cases by LGA or suburb, use the NSW health webpage

