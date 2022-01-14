Vegemite flavoured hot cross buns now at Coles

news, latest-news,

Coles' hot cross buns are getting a "mitey" makeover this year with the launch of a brand-new flavour combination in partnership with Bega Cheese - the Vegemite Hot Cross Bun. Available in Coles supermarkets nationwide, the limited-edition combination of sweet and savoury is the latest in a series of flavour mash-ups from Coles, which has previously tempted customers with buns in lamington, raspberry and white chocolate, and sticky date and butterscotch flavours. Best toasted and slathered with butter or grilled toasted sandwich style with lots of melty cheese, the soft buns are infused with Vegemite and parmesan and finished with an indulgent tasty cheese topping. Bega Cheese executive general manager Adam McNamara said combining the iconic Aussie spread and one of Australia's favourite bakery treats made perfect sense. "Vegemite is one of those things that makes Australia wonderful. We couldn't think of a better way to bring together two of Australia's favourites . "We think that Vegemite fans will be delighted with this new combination," he said. READ ALSO: Bega Cheese partners with Nutri-Grain in peanut butter crunch cereal launch Coles general manager of bakery, deli and seafood, Andy Mossop, said customers had responded positively to Coles' previous twists on traditional products, and he expected Vegemite hot cross buns would be no different. "It's important to us at Coles to have some fun with flavours, and we always want to give customers something they've never had before, but ultimately it has to taste great," he said. "Our teams have put a lot of time and work into fine-tuning the recipe to ensure we have the perfect flavour profile so the signature Vegemite savouriness shines through in a way we know our customers are going to love." The Coles Vegemite hot cross buns are $3.50 for a 4-pack and join the classic 6pk range including traditional buns and chocolate buns.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/1cedc75e-2de3-467c-b3bf-16d87a8605e2.jpg/r4_83_1965_1191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg