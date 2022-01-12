Nutri-Grain joins with Bega to launch new peanut butter flavour cereal

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Two iconic Aussie brands have joined forces to bring a unique new taste to the breakfast table, with the launch of a limited-edition Nutri-Grain Bega Peanut Butter flavoured cereal. Bega marketing manager spreads Jacqui Roth said the company was "thrilled" to be teaming up with Nutri-Grain. "We can't think of a butter brand to partner with as Bega Peanut Butter makes its debut in the cereal aisle," she said. A spokesperson from Bega's marking team said the company was very excited about the collaboration and what it means for the Bega brand. Marketing experts from Kellogg's said collaborations between well-known and loved products were very popular among Australian shoppers right now. READ ALSO: This new collaboration comes right off the back of the Nutri-Grain x OAK Plus, and Coco Pops x Golden Gaytime mash-ups that excited consumers last year. "Australia went mad for our collabs last year, so we've upped the ante with another Unstoppable Nutri-Grain collab," Kellogg's breakfast lead Dan Bitti said. Nutri-Grain Bega Peanut Butter cereal should be available at Woolworths from January 5 for $6.95 and will only be on sale for a limited time.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124793061/60b5caf5-bee5-4077-8966-95261b1ff997.jpg/r0_673_2400_2029_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg