Roll call of the fallen at Bega Soldiers Memorial centenary celebration

A bass drum sounded 66 times as the names of Bega's fallen World War I soldiers were called out.
The solemn roll call was accompanied by members of the servicemen's families hanging photos and mementos of the men along the fence at Bega's Soldiers' Memorial Gates.
It was a heart-wrenching moment for many in the huge crowd that filled the street on Saturday, May 25, to mark the centenary commemoration of the memorial gate.
Those in attendance heard the history of the gate, which was officially dedicated on May 24, 1924, carrying the 66 names of servicemen who enlisted from Bega in WWI but who never returned home.
In the years since, many more names have been added from conflicts around the globe, of service men and women who lost their lives serving their country, or who returned to continue serving their families and communities in the Bega district.
Names like the Beck brothers, the three young men's story shared by historian Dr Richard Reid is his special address at Saturday's service.
Dr Reid was the executive officer of the Australian War Memorial in 1993 when he was part of a delegation to exhume 'the unknown soldier' from Villers-Bretonneux and bring him home.
Other dignitaries in Saturday's crowd included Mick Bainbridge, president of the NSW RSL, Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain, Member for Bega Michael Holland, and Bega Valley Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick.
Veteran and former Eden-Monaro MP Mike Kelly was also in the audience, as was Paul Windle, Bega's sole remaining veteran from WWII at 97 years old.
As well as the photos and images of the 66 fallen soldiers being placed at the memorial, many wreaths were also laid during the service as the bugler from the band of the Royal Military College Duntroon sounded The Last Post.
The RMC Duntroon band had earlier taken part in the street parade as well as performed each hymn during the centenary service to great acclaim.
A final very special element of the centenary celebration was the official unveiling and dedication of a mural paying homage to all the service men and women from the Bega district who have served across multiple conflicts.
Artist Terri Tuckwell described her work that took seven weeks to paint - completed just the evening before Saturday's dedication.
The Soldiers' Memorial Gate - so named as it's not a memorial to war - has stood for 100 years preserving the memories of all the district's men and women who served.
Now Saturday's centenary service will surely be ingrained in many people's memories for years to come.
