Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Letters

LETTERS: Specialist health services sadly not cost-effective

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated May 24 2024 - 1:23pm, first published 1:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Chasing health services

I completely understand the frustration felt by the editor because of his lengthy visit (and wait) to Canberra Hospital.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.