LETTERS: Specialist health services sadly not cost-effective

Since "Bellbrook" was purchased, the already rundown and weed infested paddocks have become overrun with invasive, noxious and reportable weeds, in particular, lantana. The kikuyu also now grows unchecked and at over half a metre tall in most areas of the property, the potential of a bushfire destroying the towns by way of highly flammable, unmaintained ground cover, spreading from the mountain, right through to the edge of the towns, particularly Central Tilba, is an ever increasing fear.

