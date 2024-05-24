LETTERS: Specialist health services sadly not cost-effective

I completely understand the frustration felt by the editor because of his lengthy visit (and wait) to Canberra Hospital.
And I have read letters from other residents of the Far South Coast complaining about having to travel for specialist services.
The problem is, basically, there is not the population to support such care locally.
Not living in shoulder to shoulder density is one of the attractions of living in the area.
However, this means that providing services (medical, gardening, construction) is not as cost effective here.
Podiatrists are not going to set up businesses if they only have 20 patients every week. Same with radiotherapy - the machines cost millions of dollars - to have one function only two days a week due to demand is not financially sustainable nor responsible.
However, with its steadily increasing population growth, people on the Far South Coast will soon be living shoulder to shoulder, so services just might become economical & available!
Last night I heard something on A Current Affair that touched my heart like nothing else.
Apparently, every Australian, even those more than well off, is going to get a $300 electricity rebate in $75 quarterly instalments.
ACA has suggested that unless we really need the money, we should donate it to charities who are putting food on the tables for those less well off.
That is a brilliant idea and I think as the voice of our community Bega News could show the way. As I am sure you know who is doing it toughest in our community.
Bega News could set up something where people can donate.
We are pensioners but this will be a priority for us as soon as we start getting the rebate.
Whether you are in favour of this decision or not, the truth is now that the townships of Central Tilba and Tilba Tilba and the surrounding district is facing the increasingly very real threat of being burnt out by bushfire.
Since "Bellbrook" was purchased, the already rundown and weed infested paddocks have become overrun with invasive, noxious and reportable weeds, in particular, lantana. The kikuyu also now grows unchecked and at over half a metre tall in most areas of the property, the potential of a bushfire destroying the towns by way of highly flammable, unmaintained ground cover, spreading from the mountain, right through to the edge of the towns, particularly Central Tilba, is an ever increasing fear.
Historically the farmland around the towns was clean with no weeds. It is now not the case. There is now very little maintenance done.
In relation to the endangered plants and certainly possibly birds and animals, lantana and all the other environmentally disastrous weeds, left unchecked, these plants will choke all life out of the land so nothing else will grow or survive.
"Bellbrook" and Mount Dromedary/Gulaga must be managed and maintained correctly, to ensure that the district and all people for generations to come, can appreciate and be blessed by this unique and special landscape and everything it represents.
I pay for all my shopping by cash. The horror of a society without cash makes me furious.
Credit cards may (if they are generous) take 1.5 to 3.5 per cent, but in some cases can be as high at 6 per cent per sale.
Even at 2.5 per cent that means that every 40 coffees (for example) you give the bank a profit equal to all those coffees combined. Is it any wonder they don't want cash for they don't make anything from it.
And neither should they. Cash lasts up to 10 years for $50 banknotes at an initial printing cost of less than 32 cents each. You can work out how many bank fees this covers and how many coffees you can buy with what's left - it's lots and lots.
Every time we use a card it puts money in the bank's pocket, not yours.
Long live cash!
