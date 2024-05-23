7 Kiora Street, Moruya

Set on approximately nine acres of lush surrounds and with breathtaking panoramic views, "Tillenbadgery" stands proud.
"Sitting on top of the hill, facing north, and overlooking Moruya, it's an absolutely stunning property," said John Murray, real estate agent.
The meticulously crafted five-bedroom brick residence has been designed to cater for all your entertaining needs.
The expansive living, dining, and kitchen area seamlessly transitions to a wide verandah.
Here, an indoor swimming pool and outdoor entertaining deck provide endless opportunities for relaxation and social gatherings.
The main residence is complemented by a separate 120 square metre commercial office space and garage.
"It offers a change of pace and the potential to run a business, be it a doctors surgery or an accountancy firm, from the back office area," Mr Murray said. "You could also convert it into a secondary living space."
The allure extends beyond the home and to the meticulously landscaped lawns and gardens. The property includes seven paddocks and a five-bay machinery shed.
Four minutes from the Moruya CBD, and ten minutes to pristine beaches and the airport, the location is perfect.
"Tillenbadgery" is a retreat for those seeking an idyllic lifestyle.
