Wallaga Lake Bridge to reopen temporarily as upgrade work continues

Essential repair work on Wallaga Lake Bridge is well under way and on track as motorists and pedestrians are reminded of changed traffic and access conditions from next week on Wallaga Lake Road.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson thanked community members for their ongoing patience as this important work was carried out, particularly during the recent four-week closure of the bridge.
"The recent closure has allowed crews to carry out important work to drive new piles into the bridge abutments, reinforce piles with a new jacket strengthening system and install scour protection at the bridge abutments," the spokesperson said.
The bridge will reopen under a stop/slow traffic arrangement from Monday, May 27, as the next stage of the repair work gets under way.
"Over the next six weeks the team will be busy taking delivery of the new timbers, managing microbats and installing the pontoon scaffolding to allow pedestrian access during the second bridge closure period.
"We would like to remind community members the free temporary buses will not be operating while the bridge is open. The extra buses will return to service for the second closure, which is expected to start on Monday, July 8, for three weeks."
Wallaga Lake Bridge will temporarily reopen to traffic from Monday, May 27, until Sunday, July 7, weather permitting.
Work will be carried out from 7am to 6pm on weekdays, 8am to 5pm on Saturdays and 8am to 1pm on Sundays.
Traffic lights and a reduced speed limit of 40kmh will be in place at all times to guide motorists through the work zone.
Motorists were advised to drive to conditions, allow an additional five minutes travel time, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
A reduced load limit of 22.5 tonnes is in place for the protection of the bridge.
In addition, all road users travelling with wide loads are advised to detour via Cobargo using Wallaga Lake Road, Bermagui Road and the Princes Highway, while work is being carried out.
.
There will be no pedestrian access between 8am and 11.30am on Friday and Saturday, May 24-25, weather permitting, to allow workers to remove the scaffold and restore the bridge deck in preparation for traffic
For the latest information on the Wallaga Lake Bridge work visit www.transport.nsw.gov.au/wallaga-lake-bridge
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.