Ex-mechanic salvages abandoned history destined for scrapyards

He used to be an Eden mechanic with two Blues Brothers inviting you in, but retired business owner John 'Doon' Rankin has now converted his workshop into his "man cave".
Claw feet missing the bathtub, an 1800s field corn shredder, vintage camping lanterns that hang precariously like bats on a wire, and forged farm utensils - it's his personal museum of rusted curiosity.
Corded landline telephones many children would be stumped to use, Vegemite jars made of white opal glass, a Hot Wheels of the King of the Mountain Peter Brock, and figurines of The King of Rock and Roll, found themselves nestled on shelving.
There was an anvil made from hardwood, Sapphire Cordial glass bottles stood as a reminder of Bega's own cordial factory, and ingenious picnic radios thatcould be removed from cars for dates on blankets around the hillside.
"When I retired, I started going to auctions and clearance sales," the 67-year-old said, with his collection beginning after the purchase of the now famous Blues Brother figurines, a pirate animatronic, and a sabretooth tiger-esque skull.
His eyes gazed around the room that once stood as a showroom and office, now filled with his collection of knick-knacks and bits-and-bobs of the Bega Valley's history, protected from being forgotten.
Born with oil running through his veins, John was a mechanic for 32 years.
Nowadays he said he collected good cars and other eclectic antiques, which balance on ledges and suspend from hooks around the "cave".
"[The man's cave] is a bit like one of those insect traps, I collect insects," he said with a laugh as he stood alongside two of his mates, buzzing back and forth as they admired John's canary yellow Chrysler Valiant.
"When scrap metal was $600 a tonne, a lot of these cars went to scrap.
"[Nowadays] you buy a lot of things at sales that are rusty and people don't want to touch them," John said.
"A lot of this stuff was going to the tip, and if it had gone to the tip, you'd never see it again, even the old school suitcase, the Fred Williams water skis, and things like this five-way Blue Streak chainsaw.
"You know the difference between a hoarder and a collector?" John said with a smile.
"A hoarder runs out of room and I haven't...yet."
