Bega Valley black spot nets $1.5m in federal funds

Motorists travelling Sapphire Coast Drive are in for a safer journey thanks to a $1.5million investment by the federal government.
More than $1,580,077 is being delivered to upgrade Sapphire Coast Drive between Tura Beach and Bournda, with works underway for the installation of a flexible barrier, a wide painted profile centre line, edge lines and delineation improvements, along with widened shoulders.
The project was included in $31.9million for NSW roads under the federal Black Spot Program's 2023-24 funding round.
Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain said the Australian government's Black Spot Program would substantially improve 66 dangerous crash sites on NSW roads, including in the Bega Valley.
The Black Spot Program funds safety measures such as traffic signals and roundabouts at locations where a number of serious crashes were known to have occurred, or were at risk of occurring.
"Sapphire Coast Drive is a known black spot on the Far South Coast and one that is frequently used by many in our community," Ms McBain said.
"These works will go a long way in making this stretch of the road safer, and I'm so proud to be delivering this funding for the community.
"We know the corner leading into Moncks Hill is slippery and we've all seen many cars in the ditch on that corner as soon as it gets wet.
"I'm proud to be working with council and local contractor Michelins to deliver this safety upgrade for our community."
Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick thanked the Australian Government for making it possible for council to deliver "such a significant project".
"Road safety is of utmost importance to us, and council heavily relies on funding like this for improving the safety of our roads for all road users in the shire," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
For more information on the Australian government's Black Spot Program, or to nominate a black spot, visit investment.infrastructure.gov.au/funding/blackspots.
