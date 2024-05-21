'Plethora of Postcards' calling for entries

The 'Plethora of Postcards' exhibition is returning this year to Spiral Gallery in Bega and everyone from novice to established artist can submit postcard-sized artworks for the exhibition.
'A Plethora of Postcards' goes back 13 years and was the brainchild of Diny Stewart and Jenny Mein, both Spiral members since 2005.
Diny had been working as the community arts officer, based at Gasworks Arts Park in South Melbourne, and had seen a postcard show at Linden Gallery in St Kilda.
Jenny, as an ex-teacher, was keen to promote a new idea for a community-based show to support and encourage teachers and students to enter small unique items in order to show off their special skills to family and friends in a mid-winter show at Spiral Gallery.
Since this humble beginning the annual Plethora of Postcards has received many thousands of postcards, made of every possible material from a moss-encrusted granite stone complete with message and a stamp to a half-eaten Vegemite sandwich deeply embedded in resin.
No medium is rejected, the more obscure the better.
As long as the postcard is A6 sized (a quarter of a piece of photocopy paper) the entry will be accepted, hung, admired, discussed and possibly sold in this very popular show.
The Plethora of Postcards exhibition opens on June 28, with artworks to be submitted by June 14 at the latest.
This year's special category is 'At Home'. Postcard-sized artworks with any other theme can be entered in the general category. Entries can be two- or three-dimensional.
Entry forms are available from Spiral Gallery on Church St, Bega, or can be downloaded from the Spiral website, www.spiralgallery.org.au.
For questions contact the Spiral postcard team via spiralpostcards@gmail.com.
