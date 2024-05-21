Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Plethora of Postcards' calling for entries

May 21 2024 - 4:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 'Plethora of Postcards' exhibition is returning this year to Spiral Gallery in Bega and everyone from novice to established artist can submit postcard-sized artworks for the exhibition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.