From Carp Street to Lone Pine: Finding Bega's Gallipoli ANZACs

As well as Beck, there is the Bega blacksmith Viv Dawson, and the Gippsland timber cutter William Jeffrey Power. There is the Swiss cheesemaker Edouard Gaille, who was a serjeant (sic) in the First Light Horse; he had enlisted under a more English sounding name Guy Ellis, which is how he is listed on the Memorial Arch. There are Privates Kenneth Scott of the 2nd Battalion and Walter Seccombe of the 15th Battalion, and a bloke called Bob Smith whom I just could not track down.