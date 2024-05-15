CWA Far South Coast's crafty success at state conference

CWA members from Bega Valley and Eurobodalla were well represented at the recent Country Women's Association annual state conference.
In 2021, Bega hosted the event, but this year, 21 CWA members from the Far South Coast travelled to Coffs Harbour.
Th group included members from Eden, Bega, Pambula/Merimbula, Bermagui, Cobargo, Tilba, Narooma, Bodalla and Batemans Bay branches.
The CWA conference began on May 5 with a social event. A dinner with CWA members from Mid North Coast and Hume Groups joining Far South Coast attendees was a wonderful night of friendship and fellowship for more than 50 women.
From May 6-9 the serious business sessions take priority, with state committee reports and voting on advocacy topics including agricultural and environmental, education, health and social security, transport and telecommunications, plus a range of other important women's issues.
Several Far South Coast members were deserving of congratulations for their participation in the CWA competitions at state level.
Handicraft winners included Marion Cullen of Narooma branch with first prize for her bobbin lace scarf, while Marion and Cassandra Cole of Cobargo branch both had pieces in the handicraft top 10.
Marjorie O'Brien of Bermagui branch came third in another handicraft class.
Overall the Far South Coast Group came third in the state for handicraft, which was a wonderful achievement.
For Land Cookery, the winners for our region were in the junior section from Bega branch - Meredith with first prize for her simple tea cake and Annelise an encouragement award for her decorated cupcakes.
Laraine Clarke of Pambula-Merimbula branch placed third in the photography competition with a distinctive black and white portrait of her son.
Mary-Ellen Turbet of Pambula-Merimbula branch received a highly commended for her creative senior short story "Best Day Ever".
Not all Far South Coast members travelled to Coffs Harbour for the CWA state conference.
However, Mundi from Batemans Bay branch said technology had been a game-changer for conferences like the CWA's.
"I love that I can ditch the travel and still be right in the thick of things. Watching the debates and speaker sessions from the comfort of my couch is fantastic," Mundi said.
"Livestreaming is a lifesaver for folks who can't make it in person, for whatever reason. It lets everyone hear directly about what is being said and stay informed about the issues and the direction the CWA is taking."
Fiona from Bega branch said she was fortunate to attend the 2019 Albury conference as an observer, but that it raised some challenges.
"Since then, and thanks to COVID bringing livestreaming into our lives, I am in the very fortunate position to be an observer from my loungeroom.
"It alleviates the costs of travel, keeps me up to date with the advocacy work of CWA, and allows me, as someone with PTSD in crowds, to still be a part of this fabulous event."
Whether attending the CWA state conference in person or virtually, all CWA members were focussed on improving the lives of women, children and families in rural, regional and remote regions through their voluntary community work.
