Classic and vintage motorbikes on display for 'dapper' cause.

Narooma's first ever Distinguished Gentleman's Ride (DGR) for Prostate Cancer and Men's Mental Health is attracting a good number of riders, particularly of classic or vintage styled motorbikes.
Organiser Narooma Rotarian Francoise Cleret is "buoyed by the growing number of riders and the amount the Narooma ride has raised" ahead of the event this Sunday, May 19.
"When I looked at the weekend it was 25 riders, men and women, with over $5700 in fundraising and still some days to go," she said.
"I'm hopeful we might crack 30 riders.
"Being Narooma Rotary's first Ride, we were keen just to get it off the ground but thanks to the response from local riders, we've done much more."
Ms Cleret says that on May 19 riders across the world celebrate these bikes and the 'gentlefolk' who ride them, at the same time raising awareness and funds for prostate cancer research and men's mental health.
"So while the cause couldn't be more serious, the way the ride raises funds and awareness in a wonderful way by having fun in style," she said.
Bikes will assemble on NATA Oval (behind the Visitors' Centre) by 10.30am. The 21 kilometre ride departs 11am and returns at noon, with a display of bikes until 2pm.
Everyone is also invited to Rotary's Mini Expo Market on NATA Oval from noon to 2pm promoting community organisations and local interest groups.
It will be a wonderful opportunity to check-out the bikes.
The Rotary van will serve breakfast from 10am and then lunch.
Southbound Escapes (Visitors' Centre) will be open for coffee and Big Niles beverages will be available from noon.
A group of riders from further south will be joining in, meeting at Bega McDonald's from 8am and hitting the road at 9am.
Dan Dust, president of the Sapphire Coast Ulysses Branch, is coordinating the group.
Everyone was welcome to join, riding vintage bikes and/or dressed in dapper suits.
All riders must register online at www.gentlemansride.com/rides/australia/narooma before Sunday to take part and 'dress dapper'.
Should you wish to donate to the DGR, please go online www.gentlemansride.com/rides/australia/narooma and support one or more registered riders.
For Narooma DGR inquiries, please phone Franoise Cleret 0402 967 494.
For the Bega group, visit www.gentlemansride.com/fundraiser/DanDust558626
For DGR Expo market inquiries, please phone David McInnes 0419 863 303.
