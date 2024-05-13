Rainfall washes out sport, SES say Bega 'dodged a bullet' after wet weather

Rainfall totals of up to 135mm were recorded across the Bega River catchment since 9am, Friday, May 10, but SES Local Commander John Mills says the district "dodged a bullet".
While Bega River did reach the 4.60 metre "minor" flood level, Mr Mills said only low-lying roads, bridges and causeways had been affected - nothing that gave the SES any issues or concerns.
"Causeways got flooded and closed for the duration of the weekend, so the normal suspects got hit, but at the end of the day it was a lot of water over three days.
"Despite how waterlogged things are, it's manageable," he said.
Tathra Beach also appeared as a lesser version of its usual picturesque self, with much of the sand sloping into the sea, and sea foam replacing the shoreline after being agitated by both wind and waves.
Group 16 rugby league was cancelled, with all grades missing out to replay their round five fixtures during the wet weather round in July.
The local commander said previously waterlogged sports ovals across the district were again inundated by several days of rainfall and couldn't dry as quickly as they usually would.
"When [the rain] came south to us [from the Eurobodalla] it softened a fair bit, and yes, we got plenty of rain, but it wasn't like 100mm over two hours, it was 135mm over three days," Mr Mills said.
"From our observations, again focusing on the Bega Valley, a lot of the heavier falls were right along the coast rather than up in the hills which also meant that Bega River going to minor was probably pretty normal, and we didn't expect it to go any further.
"When that happens, we're concerned and interested but not alarmed."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.