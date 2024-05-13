Gulaga National Park grows with culturally, environmentally significant additions

Nearly 200 hectares of culturally and ecologically rich land has been added to Gulaga National Park on the NSW Far South Coast.
The Gulaga National Park board of management has transferred its property and local landmark, "Bellbrook Farm" to expand the park, located near Tilba Tilba.
A second, separate parcel of land at Dignams Creek has also been added to Gulaga National Park, which contains important habitat that may help support a small population of koalas that persists in the area.
Bellbrook Farm, purchased by the board, lies on the lower slopes of Gulaga, a place of great cultural significance and described as the place of ancestral origin for Yuin people.
Adding Bellbrook Farm to the park will provide the board with opportunities to promote cultural experiences at a place where visitors can be introduced to the mountain in a culturally respectful way.
The property is also home to remnant rainforest types, river oak forests and threatened native plant species found only on the South Coast, the square raspwort and warty zieria.
Expanding the national park will also increase habitat for the spotted-tail quoll, long-nosed potoroo, yellow-bellied glider and glossy-black cockatoo, all listed as threatened species.
"Adding this land to Gulaga National Park supports the Yuin people's aspiration to return Country to Aboriginal ownership, which is aligned with the plan of management," Gulaga National Park board of management chairperson Aunty Roslyn Field said.
"Together with the National Parks and Wildlife Service, the Gulaga board of management will now be able to restore and protect this Country.
"This place will be protected in perpetuity for future generations to enjoy, but more importantly, for future generations to appreciate Yuin culture."
Since March 2023, more than 484,500 hectares have been acquired for the NSW national park estate.
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service currently manages 7.63 million hectares of parks and reserves (9.52 per cent of NSW).
Of this, 2.33 million hectares, or around 30 per cent, is jointly managed with Aboriginal people involving 34 agreements.
Minister for Climate Change and the Environment Penny Sharpe said it was "always exciting" to announce the expansion of national parks.
"This particular addition is very special for the South Coast region, and for New South Wales," she said.
"These two parcels of highly significant land contain important cultural values and unique habitats like remnant rain forest.
"I would like to thank the board of management for their decision to transfer this land and expand the park, ensuring this Country will be restored and cared for by Aboriginal people for all future generations."
Member for Bega Michael Holland emphasised that Gulaga was "the spiritual and cultural centre of the Bega electorate".
"It is appropriate that Gulaga National Park with its rich heritage, cultural and environmental significance has been enhanced with the help of the Gulaga National Park board of management," Dr Holland said.
