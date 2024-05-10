Celebrate women on Mother's Day at Pambula Markets

The Social Justice Advocates and Pambula Rotary Club are presenting a day to celebrate women this Sunday, May 12.
It's Mother's Day, but the event will give everyone the opportunity to celebrate and be inspired by all the women in our community.
Being held as part of the Pambula Rotary Market, the day will feature information stalls for women in business, sporting clubs, special interest groups, emergency seervices, health and wellbeing, and travel.
There will also be Q&A sessions with local women to inspire all age groups.
Take tjhe whjole fmaily along to enjoy a picnic and outdoor games like egg and spoon races, sack races, egg throwing, wife/partner carrying and more.
Also enjoy live entertainment from Spirit Allegro as well as other Far South Coast artists.
Running from 8.30am to 12.30pm, admission as part of Pambula Rotary Market, Pambula Rec Grounds.
With the forecast of more rain throughout the weekend, Pambula Rotary said it would inspect the site on Saturday for a final determination, but it hoped the markets would still run with all stallholders on the asphalt area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.