85 Max Slater Drive, Bega

You're sure to be impressed by the exceptional presentation of this well-maintained, solid brick home.
"It's particularly neat and tidy, and move-in ready. It's been very nicely looked after. Everything is just the way it should be," said Rob Flynn, real estate agent.
Enjoy the luxury of four bedrooms, two living rooms, a new kitchen, and one bathroom which features a nice big tub with spa jets.
The paintwork and flooring are all in tip-top condition and the pretty gardens around the home and the entertainer's deck are enchanting.
"It's a 2.5 acre lot on the edge of Bega, only two or three minutes into town. That makes it a really attractive proposition," Mr Flynn said.
With perfect fencing, the property gives you many lifestyle options. You can have a couple of ponies, some sheep, or even two or three pet cows.
The 14m x 8m shed is a huge highlight. It features twin roller door access, a workshop space, and an open bay third undercover parking spot with plenty of height for your caravan or boat.
Additional luxuries include woodfire heating and reverse cycle air-conditioning for year-round comfort, town power and water connection, satellite NBN, and approximately 35,000 litres of rainwater storage.
"It's been beautifully maintained, there's really nothing to do but move in," Mr Flynn said.
