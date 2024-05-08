Human remains found at Eden that of man missing since 2018

Police have identified the remains found on the NSW South Coast earlier this year as that of a missing man.
About 2.30pm on February 27, police were contacted after a contractor discovered what were believed to be humans remains, in the Beowa National Park near Eden.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District attended and a crime scene was established.
The remains were sent for forensic examination to assist with identification.
Following inquiries, police confirmed on Wednesday, May 8, that the remains were those of a man who was reported missing in the Eden area in 2018.
NSW Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.
