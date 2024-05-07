Vandalised Princes Highway sign 'put lives at risk'

Apparent tampering of a road sign north of Bega has been reported to police, Transport for NSW says.
Reader Colin Whelan alerted the Bega District News to an incorrectly installed road sign he spotted while travelling on the Princes Hwy to the Narooma Oyster Festival on Saturday, May 4.
As well as posting the image to our Facebook page, where it received plenty of attention, we also reported it to Transport for NSW.
The sign was indicating two lanes heading north, when in fact the additional lane was on the southbound side.
Given it was also on a curve in the highway, it had the potential to risk lives and Transport for NSW was not impressed.
Particularly given it is currently National Road Safety Week.
"Behaviour like this is irresponsible and could have a fatal consequence, changing the course of many lives," a Transport for NSW spokesperson told ACM.
"This week is National Road Safety Week where we shine a light on serious injuries and deaths that occur on NSW roads.
"The safety of motorists is our number one priority, and looking after our regional communities is always front of mind."
Transport for NSW said deaths on country roads make up more than two thirds of the state's road toll.
"So far this year 124 people have lost their lives on NSW roads, 15 more than for the same time last year. Tragically, 85 of those deaths have occurred on our country roads," the spokesperson said.
After being made aware of the sign being upside-down, a maintenance crew was dispatched to rectify the issue and the sign has now been fixed.
It was on the Princes Hwy between Bega and Narooma, just south of the intersection with Old South Coast Rd.
Transport for NSW said the sign was installed correctly on September 28, 2023, and that formal asset inspection was carried out once a week.
Transport for NSW said the vandalism had been reported to NSW Police.
"Defacing road safety signage is a potentially dangerous offence, with offenders facing fines of up to $2200.
"Of the 85 deaths on regional roads this year, one has occurred in the Bega electorate. In the last five years 38 people have lost their lives on roads in the Bega electorate."
