Wolumla festival, fireworks extravaganza returns

Round up the family, pack some picnic chairs - and probably a poncho and some warm clothes too - as Wolumla Public School's P&C hosts a huge night of entertainment this Friday.
Following last year's highly successful festival and fireworks night, the school community is preparing to do it again, and even bigger this time around.
The event is taking place this Friday, May 10, at Wolumla Recreation Ground from 5-9pm.
The huge line-up of live entertainment will include performances by the Sapphire Coast Learning Community Band, Ricky Bloomfield, Dust and Echoes, Roxygen, Red Heart Blue, Chris O'Donnell and The Poddy Dodgers.
P&C representative Kellie Rosseland said it was an incredile line-up, even more so because all the artists had donated their time.
"That's such a big thing to do," she said.
"We also have lots of business sponsors who have covered the cost of the fireworks as well.
"We'd like to give them all a big shout out for that support."
At last year's fireworks extravaganza, the P&C food stall was run off its feet.
This time around it will be boosted by "basically every food van in the Valley" in attendance as well, Ms Rosseland said.
It's a family friendly, alcohol-free event - but clearly plenty of food options on the menu.
Wolumla PS students will also be running stalls amid the market options on site, while there will also be raffle tickets and great prizes on offer for those in attendance.
All money raised at the event will go straight back to the P&C, with Ms Rosseland saying a key wish for the school was a cover for its sports court.
"It's an astronomic figure to get that done, especially for a small school of just 100 students," she said.
"We've got a really strong P&C at Wolumla. It's phenomenal.
"And the community is really supportive as well."
Ms Rosseland said the event looked like going ahead regardless of the weather, with contingencies being organised in case of rain.
Entry is $10 an adult, $5 for children, with a family ticket $30.
