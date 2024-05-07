Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

What next for the unfinished Bega Police Station?

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated May 7 2024 - 8:30pm, first published 2:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nearly two months after work was suddenly halted on the new Bega Police Station the unfinished building still sits idle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.