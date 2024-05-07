What next for the unfinished Bega Police Station?

Nearly two months after work was suddenly halted on the new Bega Police Station the unfinished building still sits idle.
Lead builder Project Coordination entered voluntary administration on March 19, leaving around 14 projects across the ACT and NSW in limbo.
Initial investigations into the company revealed it owed more than 200 creditors an estimated $20million.
That figure was updated to more than $25million when administrators RSM Australia met with creditors in early April.
RSM Australia partner Jonathon Colbran said Project Coordination company directors had been assisting the administrators.
"This is a complex administration based on the size of the company, its operational footprint across two states, and its current project contractual arrangements," he said.
"Our priority is to recover and preserve company assets and maximise their value, for the ultimate benefit of creditors. This takes time."
Work on all Project Coordination sites was halted prior to the appointment of administrators.
However, as reported by the Canberra Times in April, around a quarter of Project Coordination's jobs had since restarted following administrator discussions with developers and principals.
In response to queries from ACM, the NSW Police Force said it had engaged with RSM Australia, looking to finalise construction of the Bega Police Station.
It said the administrator was still undertaking an assessment of the situation and was due to report back to creditors by June.
"Efforts will be made to ensure that any delays are managed and communicated as well as reducing any financial impacts," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
The Bega Police Station was initially announced as a $13million project.
A further $3million was added so the building could incorporate a specialist crime unit with forensic services, something the Bega district has not had previously.
What the delays meant for a final cost was unknown at this stage.
"Final costs of this project are unable to be provided, until the administrator's assessment is complete," NSW Police said.
"NSWPF will continue to work with all parties in delivering this program of works."
