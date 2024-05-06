Bega District News
Bega's Alanna Dummett locked in for Canberra Raiders in 2024

May 6 2024 - 3:12pm
The Canberra Raiders are pleased to announce that juniors Alanna Dummett and Georgia Willey will be part of the club's Top 24 NRLW squad for 2024.

