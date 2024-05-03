Fences signal start of Bega Rec Ground demolition, redevelopment

It's been many years coming, but fencing now erected at the Bega Rec Ground signifies the start of a long-awaited redevelopment of the sporting precinct.
Back in 2021, a final design draft was approved for a multi-use indoor stadium rebuild that will feature two kiosks, numerous changerooms and toilet amenities.
The concept also provided for a significant improvement to undercover seating and common access from both grounds to toilets and both male and female change rooms.
However in the intervening years there have been numerous delays and cost blowouts requiring the council to reconsider priorities and to submit funding variation requests to the state government.
In March 2024 the community was readying itself for the imminent exchange of contracts before a further unforeseen hurdle relating to state government funding saw the start of work again deferred.
The delay had one benefit, with the Bega Roosters able to sneak in one final home game before the grounds became unavailable for Group 16 game days.
However, that all appears to be in the past with fencing now encircling the stadium and grandstand and demolition work soon to proceed under lead contractor Monarch Building Solutions.
The project, which received approval in June 2023, will address numerous deficiencies including outdated facilities, non-compliant and inadequate change rooms, limited disability access, and ageing indoor courts.
The NSW Office of Sport was the major funding partner for the project having contributed $11.7million.
BVSC said it submitted a Stage 2 application under the Australian government's Growing Regions Program, for an additional $4.8million towards the project.
Bega Roosters president Phil Dummett said he was informed the build would take approximately 12 months to complete.
