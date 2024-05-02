Smoke alert for Forestry burn at Nullica

Residents living near Eden, Nethercote, Boydtown and Pambula may notice smoke from a hazard reduction burn in the Nullica State Forest starting this Friday.
The Bimmil Loop hazard reduction burn, north-west of Eden, is scheduled to begin on Friday, May 3, weather permitting, and may produce smoke for two weeks after ignition.
Forestry Corporation proposed to stage the prescribed burn to reduce bushfire hazard in the state forest.
Area manager for Eden Jarod Addinsall said hazard reduction burning in these areas would help protect the surrounding communities from potential future wildfire.
"These burns will be conducted under suitable weather conditions to mitigate the impact of smoke on our neighbours," Mr Addinsall said.
"However, this may not be achievable in all cases given the close proximity of residential areas to the forest, so there may be smoke hanging over the coastline and hinterland depending on wind conditions.
"It is therefore recommended that homes and businesses ensure that all windows and doors are closed during the time of smoke settlement, which is generally during the night and early morning hours.
"This is particularly important for local residents who are sensitive to smoke or may have respiratory conditions," he said.
Motorists were being advised to slow down and drive to the conditions, as smoke may affect visibility particularly on Nethercote Road and nearby sections of the Princes Highway.
"Forestry Corporation firefighters will be carefully monitoring the controlled burns to ensure fire stays within containment lines, and we ask that the public pays attention to road signs and instructions from staff to stay away from burnt areas for their own safety," Mr Addinsall said.
If you require further information on these operations, contact the Forestry Corporation regional office on 1300 880 845 during business hours.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.