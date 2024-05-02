Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Smoke alert for Forestry burn at Nullica

By Staff Reporters
May 2 2024 - 4:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents living near Eden, Nethercote, Boydtown and Pambula may notice smoke from a hazard reduction burn in the Nullica State Forest starting this Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.