Keeping lines of communication open vital during emergencies

Essential Energy has secured funding for six portable stand-alone power systems that will support communications during a natural disaster.
After receiving $1million in funding under the federal government's Telecommunications Disaster Resilience Innovation (TDRI) program, the systems were expected to be available by June 2025.
The portable SAPS comprise solar panels, a battery and a backup diesel generator, which allow the systems to be transported through rugged terrain when weather events take a toll on the electricity network.
Similar technology was used during the Black Summer bushfires, with sites near Cobargo and in the Snowy Mountains.
The systems provided power to the telecommunication towers, allowing vital communications to continue for Essential Energy crews and emergency services until power could be restored.
Providing safe and reliable power to the towers ensures uninterrupted communications during or immediately after a natural disaster, and the portable SAPS can be rotated across the Essential Energy's network when required.
Luke Jenner, the chief operating officer for Essential Energy, said the funding reflected the company's commitment to improving the resilience of its network and the supply of safe and reliable electricity to its 890,000 customers.
"Being able to provide communications during a natural disaster is critical to essential services. These stand-alone power systems will ensure that Essential Energy's crews can still communicate while they work to safely restore the power when communities need it most," Mr Jenner said.
"They will also support emergency services teams who rely on radio communications while they work to protect communities during major climate events."
