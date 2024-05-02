Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Eden-Monaro's housing crisis laid bare

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 2 2024 - 2:04pm, first published 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than half of those who need social and affordable housing to avoid homelessness in the seat of Eden-Monaro are missing out, according to the peak body for not-for-profit community housing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.