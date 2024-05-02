Eden-Monaro's housing crisis laid bare

More than half of those who need social and affordable housing to avoid homelessness in the seat of Eden-Monaro are missing out, according to the peak body for not-for-profit community housing.
Community Housing Industry Association CEO Wendy Hayhurst said there were just four social and affordable dwellings for every 10 people looking.
Analysis by the City Futures Research Centre at UNSW showed the electorate needed to add between 100 and 200 social and affordable homes each year for the next two decades to stop the Far South Coast's housing crisis becoming an inter-generational tragedy.
"While previous generations may have considered moving across the country or to the major cities in search of better opportunities, including more housing choice, the extent of the crisis threatens to put even this option out of reach," Ms Hayhurst said.
"The statistics don't lie. We are in a crisis. But when you speak to local community housing organisations, the human stories really illustrate the strife.
"Even those on decent incomes are finding themselves part of the working poor due to escalating rents and mortgages. And for those already struggling to get by, the situation is astronomically worse."
Southern Cross Housing had spoken with women and their children remaining in violent homes because there was nowhere to go if they left.
One single parent had spent three months in emergency accommodation due to the lack of affordable housing.
Pensioners were paying up to, and sometimes more than, 70 per cent of their income in rent to avoid homelessness.
Ms Hayhurst said Labor's commitment to fund 40,000 new rental homes through the Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF) and the National Housing Accord was an important start, but more needed to be done.
"As an initial step, the government must at least double the $10billion HAFF to $20billion - something well within reach given the relatively favourable budgetary position," Ms Hayhurst said.
"This would deliver more homes, increase flexibility in funding streams, and enable the creation of more social and affordable housing options.
"If the program can be expanded sufficiently, it will also help to soften rent inflation at the lower end of the private rental market.
"Everyone deserves a decent, affordable home. The government needs to act now to ensure that this fundamental right remains a reality for all."
