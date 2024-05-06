'Only waste if you waste it': Merimbula ocean outfall debate reignited

The contentious issue of a deep ocean outfall for the Bega Valley's excess effluent has re-emerged some four years after it was previously in the spotlight.
At its April meeting, Bega Valley Shire Council "reaffirmed its commitment to an ocean outfall pipe" at Merimbula for disposing of excess treated effluent.
However, it rejected an option for a shorter, shallower - and therefore cheaper - pipe and diffuser as it said there was a risk the Environmental Protection Authority would not approve it.
Councillors resolved to uphold support for a 2.65km underwater outfall pipe at 30 metres depth, saying the outfall had a "crucial role in addressing environmental concerns and improving sewage treatment strategies in the Merimbula area".
A community group that has argued against a deep ocean outfall for years has in turn reaffirmed its opposition to any plan that pumps a "valuable resource" out to sea.
Sustainable Water Actions for Merimbula and Pambula (SWAMP) held community forums and protest actions during 2018-21 when discussions and debate raged around the development of a deep ocean outfall in the shire.
Group president Marianne Kambouridis said while not as active these days, SWAMP was still "totally against" the proposal to spend "obscene amounts of money to throw a valuable resource away".
"Shame on the council. It's only wastewater if you waste it," she said.
"In this time of excessive waste we should be leading by example and reusing this.
"We're particularly disappointed that council has not embraced and adhered to the circular economy they often bleat about these days."
Currently, treated effluent from the Merimbula Sewage Treatment Plant is utilised by the Pambula-Merimbula Golf Club, but in extreme weather events, the overflow is piped on to Merimbula Beach.
In October 2019, council resolved to replace this beach outflow with a 2.65km outfall pipe into Merimbula Bay.
BVSC director of assets and operations Ian Macfarlane said council's "rigorous evaluation of various dispersal options" since that resolution included a shorter and more cost-effective 20-metre-deep alternative.
"Despite the economic advantages of delivering this option, it was deemed unlikely to gain approval from the NSW Environmental Protection Authority," Mr Macfarlane said.
"Support for the 30-metre-deep option comes after detailed exploration of all viable avenues to ensure the responsible dispersal of treated effluent.
"Options investigated included alternative inland methods such as implementation of an effluent reuse program.
"However, despite the potential benefits of reuse through local irrigation projects, the challenges of topography, land use and waterways severely limit this option."
Ms Kambouridis said options raised by SWAMP and the wider community included utilising the treated effluent on nearby farmland - with a forum in 2020 raising the prospect of landholders keen to make use of it and even offering to pay for the infrastructure required.
This week she also said "mop crops" such as hemp could be considered as hugely beneficial, not just for the way they soak up significant amounts of water, but for the product, employment and industry benefits such a crop would have.
"A hemp farm would create a huge industry here. Timber for construction, clothing and textiles, paper - and you could use all the treated water on it," she said.
Council's agenda for its April meeting outlines a total estimated cost of the project at $40.547million, which included upgrades to the Merimbula sewage treatment plant.
However, it noted the $31.1million for the deep ocean outfall and diffuser "is not market tested".
Staff also noted there was a $13.732million funding shortfall
It said funding for the project would be sought through external government sources.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.