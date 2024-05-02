684 West Kameruka Road, Candelo

A gently undulating grazing property located in the heart of the Bega Valley, "Honeysuckle" is the epitome of rural splendour.
Whether you're drawn to the tranquil beauty of the landscape, the practicality of the infrastructure, or the timeless appeal of the farmhouse, this is a unique opportunity for those seeking a rural lifestyle in a convenient, central location.
The renovated historic timber farmhouse exudes warmth and character, and features an open-plan country-style kitchen and dining area which seamlessly flows into the adjoining lounge room.
Three spacious bedrooms, including a main room with an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe, offer ample space.
With 400 acres of grazing with wide wet gullies and secure water sources, such as Bemboka River frontage, large dams, and a perpetual spring pumping into a header tank, Honeysuckle boasts resources for both livestock and domestic needs.
The property has a network of large rotational grazing paddocks and a convenient lane way system leading to a central set of steel stock yards.
Transporting livestock to nearby sale yards in Bega is a breeze thanks to excellent accessibility.
There is also a 20m x 24m farm hay shed and a 12m x 18m shed.
As one of the rare, larger holdings in the district, this property is loaded with upscale potential.
