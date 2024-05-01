Bermagui clay target gun club rises from the ashes

Rising from the ashes of the 2023 Coolagolite fire, Bermagui Sporting Clays has hosted its first event since reopening.
Appropriately titled the "Phoenix Shoot", club members and sponsors on April 28 celebrated the return of events following the fires that all but wiped out the club grounds.
Clay target shooting is an Olympic sport, and a sport that is accessible for all mobility levels, and inclusive for all.
The Bermagui-based club said it was proud to have members ranging from novice all the way through to state, national and international success levels.
More than 50 members and supporters of the club participated in the first event, some travelling from interstate to support the reopening of facilities.
This event was a special one as the club was also offering it as a "come and try" day as a way to say thank you to all supporters who helped in the rebuild of facilities.
People on the day participating ranged from 12 years old through to 92!
On the day there were three areas available. Those who were inexperienced were paired up with coaches to assist with their licensing and shooting on the day, while there were also more experienced ranges for those members who have been shooting at local, state and national levels.
"High gun" on the day was member Bobby Duncan, who has represented the club at national level, and appears to be reaching his best shooting as he edges closer to his 80th birthday.
James Drakos scored 25/25 earning himself a prize for high gun as well, and also the elusive patch to wear for his successes.
Yannis Gantner received an award for his great enthusiasm and sportsmanship on the day.
It was a great day of laughter, questions, support and a whole lot of new friendships established.
The club looked forward to continuing to improve facilities to support the region with a sport that is for all ability levels and ages.
If you are interested, head along to the next public event on May 26. If you would like any more information on the club, contact bfgsecretary@gmail.com.
