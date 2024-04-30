Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Under threat Sapphire Kart Club rebounds after long-overdue track repairs

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
April 30 2024 - 4:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's taken a whole community effort, but the Sapphire Coast Kart Club is back with a full program of race meets after a long hiatus.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.