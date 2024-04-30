Under threat Sapphire Kart Club rebounds after long-overdue track repairs

It's taken a whole community effort, but the Sapphire Coast Kart Club is back with a full program of race meets after a long hiatus.
At risk of folding last year, the club was now looking to the future with a group of new members and a couple of local businesses to thank.
The club was thrown into turmoil in 2022 when its Frogs Hollow circuit was damaged by floods. The track needed resurfacing, but the volunteer-run organisation didn't have the money for repairs.
Up stepped Moons Earthworks and Blacka's Pipeline & Excavations to complete the work, opening the way for the club to finally race again.
Committee member Jake Whyman said the karting club could not be more thankful.
"The club's been down for two years," he said.
"It was returned to its former glory, Moons Earthworks fixed it up for us and got us back on track, they're one of our sponsors as well.
"They had to resurface the track. Patch it up and resurface it.
"It has to be a very smooth grade for the car, just one slight imperfection and you can feel it in the car pretty closely."
The club was already looking ahead to its round two meet, the club championship, on Sunday, May 19.
Its first of the season on Sunday, April 21, went off without a hitch.
"Our members went from zero last year to where we had to form a committee to keep it alive because it was looking like it was going to dissolve," Whyman said.
"So a few of us stood up and took on some roles and we have 30 members now and most of those are new members wanting to get into the sport and also learning as we go forward together."
The club had also rejoined Karting NSW as an affiliated member.
"This new affiliation with Karting NSW allows members from Canberra to come down to our track under their same licensing agreements," Whyman said.
"It makes it a lot easier. We can go up to Canberra and race with them under their affiliation with Karting NSW.
"Karting NSW have also been amazing in helping us get on our feet as well, the help has really set us back on track - getting the club up and running and getting all the legalities sorted."
Now they are back and racing, the club was on the lookout for new members - even if it was just to try it out.
"If you're considering joining, come out and have a try," Whyman said.
"We offer 'come and try' days where you can come out on to the track and hop in one of our karts and give it a whirl and see if it might be right for you."
For further details follow Sapphire Coast Kart Club on Facebook or visit the club website here.
