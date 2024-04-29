Merimbula among Top Tourism Town contenders

It should come as no surprise, but the South Coast is being well represented in the 2024 Top Tourism Town Awards.
Finalists were revealed by Business NSW this week across three categories, with South Coast locations throughout.
Included were Huskisson (population under 1500 residents), Berry and Merimbula (population 1500-5000), and Kiama, Shellharbour and Ulladulla (more than 5000 residents).
The shortlist of finalists comes on the back of category wins in 2023 for Berry and Huskisson.
Merimbula Tourism said it was thrilled Merimbula had been named a finalist in the Top Tourism Town awards for 2024 in the Small Tourism Town category.
Hanna Marshall, the tourism manager of Merimbula Tourism and the Merimbula Visitor Information Centre, expressed her excitement about Merimbula's nomination.
"It's exciting to see Merimbula being represented alongside other great towns. We are certainly biased, but we all know just how special our town is, and now we can showcase that Merimbula magic to the rest of NSW," Ms Marshall said.
"This celebrated and esteemed recognition highlights Merimbula's outstanding contribution to tourism and its status as a destination of choice for travellers."
Ms Marshall said tourism played a vital role in the Merimbula economy, as well as the wider Sapphire Coast region.
"Increased visitation means more support for local businesses, leading to a thriving township and community.
"Initiatives like the Top Tourism Town awards are instrumental in putting towns on the map and play a significant role in destination and tourism marketing."
Public voting for the Top Tourism Town Awards opened on April 29 and will continue until 5pm on May 13. The winners will be revealed at a celebratory function on May 30.
The Gold Winner in each category will then have the honour of representing NSW at the National Tourism Awards.
"Merimbula Tourism encourages everyone to show their support by voting for Merimbula as the Top Tourism Town," Ms Marshall said.
"Together, let's celebrate the charm and beauty of Merimbula and showcase it far and wide."
For more information on how to vote and to learn more about all the towns shortlisted, click here
