One dead and many injured during a busy few days on South Coast roads

One person died on the southern region's roads over the Anzac Day long weekend, while many others were injured.
Police conducted an Anzac Day traffic operation with double demerit points in place from 12.01am on Wednesday, April 24, to 11.59pm on Sunday, April 28.
During that time there was one road death in the southern region, which also had 57 major road crashes.
The number of people testing positive for illegal drugs while driving at 141 continued to dwarf the number of people driving after having too much to drink at 49.
There were also 1020 people charged with speeding offences, among 2196 charges laid during the five-day operation.
Some of those charged have been already put off the road for up to six months.
They include a 33-year-old Heathcote man whose licence was suspended for six months, after he was hit with the $2794 fine, for allegedly driving a Tesla Model Y at 175kmh in an 80 zone about 4:40am on Wednesday, April 24, on the Princes Highway in Loftus.
Also having his licence suspended for six months was a 31-year-old Woolhara man who was allegedly driving a Porsche Cayenne at 172kmh in a 110 zone about 9am on Friday, April 26, on the Hume Highway in Mittagong.
Across the state, police issued 4,197 speed infringements, conducted 165,604 breath tests with 256 people charged with drink-driving, conducted 12,371 roadside drug tests with 637 positive detections, and attended 410 major crashes, resulting in 148 people injured.
Five people died on NSW roads, compared to four for the same period the previous year.
Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley said it was disappointing to still see risky driving behaviour.
"Five lives lost is five lives too many. That's five people not going home to their families," Ms Catley said.
"Police will continue to target speeding, distracted driving, and alcohol and drug use to make sure everyone can get to their destinations safely."
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden, said police would continue to run operations in order to keep the community safe and target dangerous and irresponsible driving behaviour.
"During what has been a busy period on our roads with school holidays and the Anzac long weekend, unfortunately police are still seeing risky driving behaviour," Assistant Commissioner McFadden said.
"Whilst the Anzac Day operation may have concluded, police will continue proactive taskings to keep the community safe."
