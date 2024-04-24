'They sacrificed life to give us life.' Sun rises over Bega's moving Dawn Service: Photos

As the Bega RSL Sub-branch president turned the corner of Auckland Street during the Dawn Service march, he said it was beautiful to see a large and very respectful crowd gathering at the memorial.
Three members from the 7th Light Horse Bemboka troop upon horseback led as they walked along Carp Street, with ex-service personnel and veterans, those still serving, and the families of those who gave their life, following.
Lone bagpiper Jim Tierney said he had been participating in Anzac parades since he was 13-years-old, and described his role as part of the "support crew" as he played Lochanside to a crowd which was mournfully silent in commemoration, as his music warmed hearts on the brisk morning.
Hundreds of Bega Valley residents attended the Dawn Service at 6am which marked the 109th anniversary of the landings at Gallipoli in World War I, and honour those who had served in other conflicts and peacekeeping missions.
Two-year-old Harrison Ellicott nestled alongside medals pinned to his father's chest, representing a distant relative who served. Alex Gathercole from HMAS Harman proudly displayed his grandfather and great-grand uncle's original medals across his chest, and his own across his heart.
As The Last Post was heard, some raised their hands to salute while standing at attention, others dropped their heads to reflect on the sacrifice of the Anzacs.
A very proud daughter hugged her father, and members of the Lucas family gathered in honour of the nine brothers from their family who served.
Mick Symon, a member of the 7th Light Horse Bemboka, and a Vietnam War Veteran, said Anzac day was a day to give memory to those who served, allowing Australians to live in a peaceful country.
"They sacrificed life to give us life," Mick said.
He shared how his father Peter was a Rat of Tobruk, and after an evening as night sniper, his father returned to the trenches, asked his mate to put the billy on the boil. As he was heading to meet his friend for a drink, he was wounded by a shell.
"They medevaced him out, patched him up, and then they started training [for] New Guinea. When they were training up in Queensland they were working with the Americans on the landing craft. The landing craft came in to unload them [on the beach, but] stopped in too deep a water," he said.
"The guy that controlled the boat decided to keep going but half the guys were already out, and dragged dad and a few of his mates through the barbed wire entanglements. Then the dye they used in the uniforms poisoned him, which finished his service career, [and he returned home.]"
