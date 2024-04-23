Bega District News
Full moon could bring Tuna

By Merimbula Big Game and Lakes Angling Club
Updated April 23 2024 - 2:54pm, first published 1:01pm
Shane Mayberry holding a 63cm Mulloway he caught up the Bega River on Saturday whilst fishing in the Pirtek Challenge raising money for prostate cancer. Picture supplied
With the Pirtek Fishing Challenge on over the weekend of April 21, plenty of anglers put their fishing skills to work in our estuaries to try and lure those large bream, dusky flathead, tailor, whiting, blackfish, and salmon. The weather was a bit average on Saturday and perfect on Sunday, with the fishing being good.

