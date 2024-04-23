Full moon could bring Tuna

The game fishing has slowed right up now with the water cooling down, with temperatures of 19 to 21 degrees and it being very patchy the marlin fishing has slowed up. If you find some bait balling action, there might be a marlin or two in amongst the seals, but they have thinned right out. Now we wait for the yellow fin tuna to turn up. With the full moon only days away the chance of a first tuna is possible over the next week trawling inside and over the second drop off could start your season. Or heading wide for an investigative trip you might get lucky.