Merimbula's $40m, 86 unit, seniors housing development given green light

James Parker
By James Parker
April 22 2024 - 5:22pm
A $40m seniors housing development comprising 86 independent living units has been approved for Merimbula after the council reached agreement with Justice Fox Property Group in court.

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

