Three Stories set for an afternoon of jazz at Club Sapphire

Three Stories will be the highlight of the day at Club Sapphire in mid-May.
Those stories are not anecdotes but, in fact, the musical trio named Three Stories.
However, the trio will step onto the stage at the Down South Jazz Club on May 16 and will no doubt draw in the crowd with their musical version of story telling.
The three kindred spirits from Nethercote, each with a very different story, get together every Monday evening to make music and share a glass or two.
Singer songwriter and guitarist James Hinkley has a background of rock, bluegrass, blues, and even Irish and American folk music.
His country rock band 'Anthem' toured and recorded extensively throughout the 19070s. Some of James' songs will be featured in the program at this performance for the Down South Jazz Club.
Bass player Anatoli Schwand is classically trained and once played in a symphony orchestra, but his music has taken a very different direction these days.
He now performs using his much-cherished American Fender Jazz bass guitar, and is an ardent fan of modern jazz.
Multi-instrumentalist Paul Dion plays sax and flute in this trio combo, but is also known as a pianist, and an award-winning playwright and composer.
A professional since the 70s he has worked as a session musician, accompanist for major international stars and even sung in the Australian Opera.
Three Stories' music is best described as jazzy blues flavoured reimaginings of iconic songs drawn from the repertoires of artists such as Deep Purple, Chris Rea, Eric Clapton, Tanita Tikaram, Guns 'N Roses, Phil Collins, Icehouse, and Tony Joe White. Throw in a few originals and you have a very interesting mix indeed.
This evening of jazz will cost $20 for jazz club members and $25 for visitors with music commencing at 7.30 pm (doors open at 7 pm).
Bookings can be made by sending an email to bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or using the form on the WhatsOn page on our web site. You can also call Pam or George on 0479 065 590, or just turn up on the night and pay at the door.
