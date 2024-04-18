79 Monaro Street, Merimbula

Be greeted by the warmth of hardwood flooring and abundant natural light as you step inside this beautifully presented family home.
"This fantastic property is very spacious and spans three levels," said David Dwyer, real estate agent.
The heart of the home is the middle level, where an open-plan layout seamlessly connects the living, dining, sitting, and kitchen areas, and extends effortlessly onto the balcony for indoor-outdoor living at its finest.
Here, you'll find two generously sized bedrooms with built-in robes, along with a stylish three-way bathroom featuring a double vanity.
"There's even a convenient internal lift from the double garage up to the laundry," Mr Dwyer said.
The lower level presents another spacious bedroom with a built-in robe, private deck, and bathroom. This space offers versatility to accommodate guests or extended family.
"On the top level there's a large parents retreat with a view," Mr Dwyer said. Complete with an ensuite and a large walk-in robe, this space can double as an additional bedroom or become a home office.
Outside, the well-established gardens create a picturesque backdrop for outdoor gatherings. The woodfire pizza oven and fire-pit invite you to indulge in year-round entertainment and relaxation.
"It's like a little sanctuary where you're in the middle of town but surrounded by trees," Mr Dwyer said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.