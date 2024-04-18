Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Property of the Week

79 Monaro Street, Merimbula

By House of the Week
April 19 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
79 Monaro Street, Merimbula
79 Monaro Street, Merimbula

5 Bed | 3 Bath | 4 Car

  • 79 Monaro Street, Merimbula
  • $1,425,000
  • Agency: Dwyer Properties 6495 1224
  • Contact: David Dwyer 0413 902 702
  • Inspect: By appointment

Be greeted by the warmth of hardwood flooring and abundant natural light as you step inside this beautifully presented family home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.