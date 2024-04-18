Discover what's on in the Bega Valley

Enter the world of photographer and avid world traveller and admirer, Paul Hogie who has created an exhibition filled with imagery and impressions. Taking his trusty Nikon cameras along on his adventures, Paul has aimed to bring the colour and capture the diversity he has seen in some of the world's more interesting places. Accompanying each photograph is a small commentary to provide the context of the scenes and what he was thinking as he pressed the shutter. Whether you are longing to travel or have taken trips around the globe for holidays previously, there are photos to amaze you. The free exhibition will be running at The Twyford in Merimbula, from 10am to 4pm, and will be closed Anzac Day from 10am to 12pm noon.