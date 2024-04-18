Discover what's on in the Bega Valley

April 19
A video game night is being held at RSL Eden from 5pm to 8pm on Friday, April 19. The evening is welcomed to all skill levels and those 12 years and older. There will be free food and drink available at the Eden Game Development Centre hosted event. Whether playing games casually or in some low stakes competitions for fun and prizes, those attending can also experience Virtual Reality and BeatSabers. Registration fees are $5. There will be games like Games like Brawlhalla, SuperAutoPets, and JacksBox.
April 19-21
Competitors from the NSW Far South Coast and afar will be descending on to Candelo Showground for a three-day event of campdrafting. It's an Australian sport which originated with station hands competing around cattle yards and drovers' camps in NSW and Queensland during the late 19th Century. The event is free for the public to attend and watch, and there will be a canteen and bar running, with profits going back into the showground and smaller community groups. Watch horsmanship and stockmanship in action during this unique country event showcasing farming techniques and skills.
April 21
The first time singer-songwriter Heath Cullen walked into the Windsong Pavilion at the Four Winds site he knew it was special. Immediately his mind turned to recording in the space. Cullen gets his wish as an audience accompanies him for a live recording on Sunday afternoon, April 21. Instead of a traditional stage at the front of the room, Cullen and his band will be immersed in the audience - stationed in the middle with the audience seated around them. For tickets, go to: fourwinds.com.au/event/heath-cullen-live-recording-concert/
21 - 26 April
Enter the world of photographer and avid world traveller and admirer, Paul Hogie who has created an exhibition filled with imagery and impressions. Taking his trusty Nikon cameras along on his adventures, Paul has aimed to bring the colour and capture the diversity he has seen in some of the world's more interesting places. Accompanying each photograph is a small commentary to provide the context of the scenes and what he was thinking as he pressed the shutter. Whether you are longing to travel or have taken trips around the globe for holidays previously, there are photos to amaze you. The free exhibition will be running at The Twyford in Merimbula, from 10am to 4pm, and will be closed Anzac Day from 10am to 12pm noon.
April 26 - May 15
In Art in the Garage's latest exhibition, the artists have produced works which will take viewers to places both real and imaginary which have inspired those creating the works. From a life-changing journey to Uluru, to a fanciful festivity in Africa, or even the botanical gardens that make you wonder if you're on another planet. Tulgeen Disability Services had employed Bega Valley practising artists to nurture the individual creativity of emerging artists with disabilities through sensitive mentorship, within a small car garage turned studio in Bega. The creativeness from these sessions had built bodies of work, which will be on display at Spiral Gallery on 47 Church St, Bega.
April 29
Join biology teachers Oesoph A. Gus and Dewey Dean in an all-singing, all-dancing, and all-clowning, event at The Twyford in Merimbula. Explore the ins and outs of the human digestive system in their award-winning show, You Are a Doughnut. Described as a biological-musical-comedy for children aged 5 to 12, though families are welcomed. The 60 minute show will be in Merimbula for two shows only, one at 10am and the other at 1pm. Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for concessions, and $20 for Children 12 and under, with family tickets for four people at $90.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.