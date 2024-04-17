Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hazard reduction burn planned for Beowa National Park

By Staff Reporter
April 17 2024 - 3:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is planning to conduct a hazard reduction burn in Beowa National Park from April 18, weather permitting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.