Hazard reduction burn planned for Beowa National Park

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is planning to conduct a hazard reduction burn in Beowa National Park from April 18, weather permitting.
The burn will take place in 'The Pinnacles' visitor precinct, located in the Pambula Haycock section of the reserve.
This area of the park, including the visitor area will be closed during burning operations and only re-opened when it is deemed safe to do so. Visitors must check NPWS Alerts for up-to-date information on closures.
The burn is a planned pile burn' scheduled as part of a pine eradication program.
Smoke may be visible to visitors in other sections of the park and from surrounding areas at this time.
People with known health conditions can sign up to receive air quality reports, forecasts and alerts via email or SMS from the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.
For health information relating to smoke from bushfires and hazard reduction burns, visit NSW Health or Asthma Australia.
More information on hazard reduction activities is available at NSW Rural Fire Service and the NSW Government's Hazards Near Me website and app.
